Dubai: Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday met with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in Al Marmoom in Dubai.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Advisor, also attended the meeting that discussed ways to further enhance the welfare of Emiratis and ensure their happiness. The two leaders also reviewed sustainable development strategies, plans and best practices aimed at raising the UAE’s role as a global player.