Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met on Moday to discuss issues of interest to the nation and citizens.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed on Monday received Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis in Abu Dhabi where they talked about national issues, especially providing Emirati citizens with means of a dignified life.

The talks also touched on ways to enhance national gains and realise aspirations towards the desired future under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.