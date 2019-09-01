The UAE Cabinet meeting in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: A new committee under the chairmanship Shaikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, will be tasked with implementing and following up the six guidelines mentioned in the message of the new season.

The committee was approved during Sunday’s Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting has focused on the six points of the letter which Shaikh Mohammad published on Saturday night, addressing the nation, specifically officials, ministers and leaders.

On his twitter page, Shaikh Mohammad tweeted: “Today, I chaired a Cabinet meeting in Abu Dhabi, during which we set up a committee chaired by Shaikh Mansour.

"The committee will be tasked with implementing and following the 'Letter of the New Season', which included messages, instructions and promises for Emiratis. I have put boundless trust in Shaikh Mansour. He was brought up based on Zayed’s values, which prioritise serving the nation and citizens over anything else”.

Regulating social media channels

“We have also instructed the National Media Council (NMC) to regulate social media channels and set high standards for those who defend the country in the media channel, which address minds and enhance the reputation of the UAE in the region and the world. The next meeting will be dedicated to Emiratization, which is the most important topic”.

Shaikh Mohammad added: “We have ordered the Government Communication Office in the Secretariat General of the Cabinet to follow up all means of broadcasting and communication to ensure that all federal entities respond to inquiries and demands of Emiratis”.

'Actions speak louder than words'

“Our message delivered and actions speak louder than words. We will follow up on our promise and once again, I renew my confidence in all ministers and leaders to shoulder their responsibilities before our people.