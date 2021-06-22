New authority to further enhance Dubai’s smart and digital transformation

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai issued a law on Tuesday, establishing the Dubai Digital Authority. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: In his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum issued a law establishing the Dubai Digital Authority (DDA.

According to the new law, DDA will be Dubai’s official body responsible for all matters related to information technology, data, smart and digital transformation and information security.

The Smart Dubai Department, the Smart Dubai Government, the Dubai Data Establishment, the Dubai Electronic Security Center and the Dubai Statistics Center will operate under the new authority. The DDA has both its own judicial identity and legal authority.

Director General

Sheikh Mohammed also issued a decree appointing Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori as Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority.

Sheikh Mohammed said the establishment of the Dubai Digital Authority is aimed at further enhancing Dubai’s smart and digital transformation, providing high-level digital services to both individuals and businesses, and maintaining the highest standards of cyber security.

Sheikh Mohammed reaffirmed that the DDA’s main objectives are to accelerate technological advancement and adopt the latest ICT advancements that support social and economic prosperity and improve the people’s living standards.

Sheikh Mohammed further said: “Our goal behind the establishment of the Dubai Digital Authority is to achieve social and economic benefits … our digital transformation began 20 years ago, our digital economy is currently worth AED 100 billion and we aim to double the contribution of the digital sector within two years”.

“We aim to improve the quality of digital services and use them to serve the community in all sectors,” he added.

The Authority’s objectives include contributing to revitalising Dubai’s economic cycle by facilitating digital transformation in all government entities and raising efficiency and performance levels by enabling government departments to automate their work, operations and services.

The DDA is also responsible for developing, approving and managing policies and strategies for advancing the development of this vital sector.