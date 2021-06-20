Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday instructed the Ministry of Justice to make more than 80 per cent of court hearings be held remotely before the end of this year.
“The UAE has succeeded in adopting remote litigation systems during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we instructed the Ministry of Justice to permanently conduct more than 80 per cent of litigation sessions remotely before the end of 2021,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on his twitter account.
He added: “Our aim is to ensure that our judiciary services be the fastest, best and most justice ever.”