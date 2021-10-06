Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, at Qasr Al Shatie.
They discussed fraternal relations and ways to strengthen them in the best interests of the two countries.
The visit is the first by a high-profile Qatari official to the UAE since the mid-2017 dispute. It comes nine months after the four Arab countries: the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain agreed to end the dispute with Qatar in January.
They agreed to lift the boycott imposed in mid-2017 and restore political, trade and travel ties with Doha. Riyadh has taken the lead among the four in re-establishing relations.