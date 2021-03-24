Sharjah: A new COVID-19 mobile medical centre launched in Sharjah will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to residents. The facility was launched at Muwaileh on Tuesday evening.
Dr. Amira Saif Al Khaja, director of Primary Health Care in Sharjah, said that the Sharjah Medical District, in cooperation with the Police and the University of Sharjah, provided a mobile clinic for vaccination against Covid-19 targeting residents in various regions of the emirate.
The mobile clinic initiative is part of the Ministry of Health and Prevention’s initiatives to expand the scope of COVID-19 vaccination in Sharjah.
Al Khaja said the mobile bus is available for three days in the Muwaileh area from 4.30pm to 9.30pm as residents in this area and workers in the shops will be vaccinated.
Al Khaja confirmed that the bus will cover other areas next week.
Meanwhile , Major Abdul Rahman Mohammad Boughanim, director of the Support Services Branch at the Sharjah Police Tasks Department, explained that the mobile clinic initiative provides two services: PCR test and vaccine.