Social worker says family back home has given him permission to do the last rites

Dubai: The body of an Indian expat missing from Dubai since April has been found, a social worker who has been given permission by the family to do the last rites told Gulf News.

The Indian expat, identified as Sreedharan Devakumar (54), worked as a supervisor for a private rent-a-car company in Dubai. He had gone missing since April 28.

Devakumar leaves behind his wife and two young children.

The Dubai-based social worker Naseer Vatanappally said he had reached out to local authorities to help find the missing man who had booked a ticket to fly back home on April 23 but could not do so.

“We got a call from the police who confirmed they had found a decomposed body in the waters off a port last month,” said Vatanappally.

“But it took time to identify the body as it was badly decomposed. Besides a DNA test was conducted. A key was also found in the body’s trouser pocket, following which the authorities checked if it was indeed the key to Devakumar’s apartment. After they were successful in opening the door, and the DNA test results matched, it was concluded that the body was that of Devakumar,” Vatnapally said.

He said the family of the deceased had given him permission to cremate his body in the UAE itself.

As Gulf News had reported earlier, Devakumar was a relative of a Kerala political leader.

He is said to have been depressed following COVID-19 developments. A resident of Deira, he is said to have been feeling ‘low’ as he could not fly home to see his family amid flight suspensions at the time.

His nephew Sreekanth had said earlier: “He used to be glued to the news channels and get worried all the time while he stayed home.”

He said Devakumar was depressed because he could not meet his two school-going children back home and also feared a salary cut.