Middle East conflict: What UAE residents need to know tonight (October 21, 2026)

Emmanuel Macron visits Saudi Arabia in solidarity amid Houthi attacks on the kingdom
The Middle East conflict remains a source of regional and global concern, with diplomatic efforts to engage Iran facing obstacles, additional US military forces heading to the region and fresh attacks reported in Yemen and near the Strait of Hormuz.
French President Emmanuel Macron has travelled to Saudi Arabia on a solidarity visit as the kingdom faces Houthi attacks. Meanwhile, the UAE has welcomed a positive assessment by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) of its response to a disruption at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.
Here are the key developments UAE residents need to know tonight.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Wednesday rejected calls for the international community to condemn Tehran, arguing that Iran had been attacked twice in less than nine months while negotiations were still underway.
In a post on X, Baqaei accused those behind the attacks of killing children in Minab and young women in Lamerd, assassinating Iranian leaders and tightening sanctions on Iranians. He also said they had undermined a memorandum of understanding signed on June 17.
Baqaei argued that the conflict was contributing to regional instability and global economic insecurity. He said those who launched what he described as a “war of choice” could not portray themselves as victims or shift the blame onto Iran.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the United States could not expect dialogue with Tehran while maintaining a blockade and threatening the country.
In a post on X, Pezeshkian criticised Washington for increasing sanctions and pressure while simultaneously calling for negotiations.
“One cannot increase the intensity of sanctions and pressures every day, close the paths of interaction, and simultaneously speak of negotiation,” he said.
“Dialogue with the language of threats and pressure has no meaning.”
The United States is deploying additional naval forces and thousands of military personnel to the Middle East as diplomatic efforts to avert another confrontation with Iran face a deadlock over Tehran’s nuclear programme.
The deployments come as US President Donald Trump considers whether to resume strikes against Iran.
French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday for an unannounced visit intended to demonstrate solidarity with Saudi Arabia as the kingdom faces repeated Houthi attacks.
The French presidency said the visit aimed to demonstrate France’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia over Houthi attacks on its territory and continue efforts to secure energy supplies.
Yemen’s Houthis said on Wednesday that they had targeted a Saudi position in Aden, where smoke was seen rising near the airport.
The attack was the third in a week on the seat of power of Yemen’s Riyadh-backed government, according to the report.
A ship was struck by an “unknown projectile” off the coast of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, sparking a fire, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency.
The tanker was about 11 nautical miles, or 20 kilometres, off the town of Bukha and was later reported to be at anchor.
UKMTO said all crew members were safe and there was no reported environmental impact.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Wednesday that any intervention in Yemen’s war by Egypt or another country would make the situation more difficult.
In an interview with Iraqi state broadcaster Al Iraqiya, aired on Tuesday, Araghchi said Egypt had sufficient experience to avoid becoming involved in what he described as a highly complex conflict.
“We believe that any foreign presence or interference will only make resolving this issue more difficult,” he said.
Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, welcomed the International Atomic Energy Agency’s positive assessment of the UAE’s response to a drone attack that disrupted external power supplies to Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant on May 17, 2026.
In a post on X, Gargash highlighted the agency’s recognition of the UAE’s safety and emergency preparedness measures.
He described the country’s peaceful nuclear energy programme as a model that serves humanity and contributes to regional security and prosperity.