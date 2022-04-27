Dubai: Mashreq Bank has announced its participation in the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, the largest of its kind in the region, which aims to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished in less-fortunate communities throughout 50 countries across the world.

The ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), is an extension of last year’s ‘100 Million Meals’, which surpassed its target, collecting and distributing 220 million meals in 47 countries. In its efforts to provide food aid to those in need, the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative contributes to the United Nations’ Sustainability Development Goals, especially to achieve ‘zero hunger’ by 2030.

Generous support

Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair, chairman of Mashreq, expressed his deep appreciation for the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his charity initiatives, and the efforts of everyone involved in his humanitarian initiatives, which enhances the UAE’s status in global humanitarian work, extending a helping hand to those in need.

He also commended all those who are engaged in the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative and donated to alleviate the pain and suffering of millions around the world.

He added: “Our generous support for humanitarian initiatives and charity projects has continued over the past years and is aimed at helping the poor around the world, as well as those with limited income within the UAE, promoting sustainable development. The bank works on serving social development by strengthening national partnerships with charity and humanitarian institutions in the country.”

Ahmed Abdelaal, group CEO of Mashreq, said: “It is a tremendous honour to participate in this ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. At Mashreq, we are committed to sustainable social and economic development through our business, operations and communities. This includes providing help for those less-fortunate without discrimination of race, religion or geographical location, in line with the UAE societal values, which are the hallmarks of our everyday lives.”

Hunger alleviation

The bank’s donation is one of several UAE companies that have made a significant financial contribution to the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, launched by Sheikh Mohammed to alleviate hunger worldwide and ensure food security.