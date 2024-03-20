Dubai: Engineer Maryam Bunfour has become the first female specialist in renewable energy investment and building efficiency improvement at Dubai Police.
She joined the General Department of Logistics Support in 2019 after graduating from the University of Sharjah with a degree in renewable and sustainable energy engineering.
Today, Maryam is director of the energy efficiency improvement projects portfolio for Dubai Police buildings.
Sustainable facilities
She explained that the portfolio includes three projects: “The first is focused on retrofitting Dubai Police buildings to improve energy consumption and efficiency,” she said.
“The second involves installing solar panels on building rooftops and car park shades, integrating renewable and non-renewable energy sources in buildings towards supporting sustainable development goals; the third entails obtaining LEED certification for green buildings, implementing best practices in sustainable construction and renewable energy.”
Maryam is an innovator. She received an intellectual property (IP) certificate for her research in waste-to-energy conversion in 2021. She also won the General Director’s Award for Best Specialist Civil Staff at the General Department of Logistic Support level.
After joining Dubai Police immediately after graduation, Maryam worked in the Energy Rationalisation Section of the Environment, Health, and Safety Public Administration.
Environmental sustainability
She was a board member of the Dubai Police Scientists Council between 2020 and 2022 and participated in several sports championships representing Dubai Police, including the Shaikha Hind Women’s Sports Tournament in 2022 and 2023 and the Gov Games in 2023.
Maryam and her team visited Johnson Controls Research and Development Centre in the US, where they explored best practices, equipment, and operational mechanisms, and learned about energy management systems that will be integrated into buildings in the coming years.
Maj Gen Ali Ghanem, Assistant Commandant for Logistics and Community Happiness Affairs, said that Dubai Police is committed to enhancing the role of Emirati women and showcasing their capabilities in various fields.
He affirmed that environmental security is crucial to Dubai Police’s objectives.
This commitment was evident in the sustainable projects announced by Dubai Police at their pavilion during the COP28 conference. These projects include solar energy initiatives and building development.