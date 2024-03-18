Energy efficiency: With energy efficiency being a buzz phrase for an entire cohort of industries and sectors, there’s no reason why it would not be the catalyst driving all the action in the smart homes business. As the shift to more sustainable and environmentally responsible energy usage picks up pace, homeowners are increasingly seen tracking and improving their home’s energy efficiency through smart appliances, alternative energy solutions such as solar panels and programmable thermostats.

Smart lighting: And while on the topic of energy efficiency, smart lighting has opened up a new world of reduced energy use as well as convenient control in homes. Incorporating state-of-the-art technology, smart lighting systems provide a range of customisation options, from controlling light intensity, colour and temperature to the on/off schedule, all through a simple mobile device or voice command.

AI-powered appliances: Since the first wave more than a decade back, when smart appliances started making their way into consumer hearts and homes, sea changes in technology have made these accessories more adaptable and easy to use. And among these primary tech revolutions experienced over the last couple of years is the advent of artificial intelligence or AI.

As consumer interest grows, experts believe a host of appliances including washing machines tailoring wash cycles to the type of fabric, and refrigerators that generate shopping lists based on usage patterns, will all gain traction.

Waste management: Smart homes or otherwise, waste and its efficient disposal is critical to the overall functioning of a house as a physical unit. Smart homes these days are looking at using smart sensors to automate and improve garbage disposal, while homeowners are getting to optimise waste collection schedules, thanks to the ability of smart bins to monitor fill levels and sort recyclables, contributing towards reducing the environmental impact overall.

Digital showers: Experts are of the view that it’s going to rain digital showers in 2024. With the year being even coined as the year of the shower, retailers and global brands are excited about increased curiosity among customers for smartphone apps easing user access to warm-up modes, user presets and more, ensuring users spend quality time doing what they want to instead of waiting for the bathroom shower to warm up.

With trends in smart showers turning from a trickle to a torrent, other options include user profiles with multiple presets to control elements like temperature, duration, flow and even optional audio therapy, chromotherapy and, wait for it, aromatherapy. Yes, in your shower. Built-in Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth to help digital showers connect to virtual home assistants through voice activation is also a feature not too far away.

Voice assistants: Voice assistants being used to control smart home gadgets is slowly but surely being viewed as a necessity than a luxury these days.

Indispensable for practically every household chore, from playing music to answering queries and controlling lights and appliances at home, the security these voice assistants promise is also on the up, allowing homeowners to use them without worry.