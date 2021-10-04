Sharjah: The Environment and Protected Areas Authority has called upon the public to be cautious and remain calm if they spot any marine snakes around Sharjah’s beaches.
The authorities said marine snakes are peaceful and shy creatures. They do not cause any harm unless approached and threatened, the authorities said.
They said if marine snakes are spotted, the EPAA should be duly informed. A team of trained specialists will then be dispatched to collect the snakes and rehabilitate them if they are injured.
The public has also been urged to keep in mind the weather changes.