He had previously worked at Jumeirah Beach Hotel from 1997 to 2000 and after his spell on-board the QE2, he returned to Dubai to work at Madinat Jumeirah from 2006. However, the QE2 followed him to the emirates in 2008 when it was decommissioned and sold to Dubai to be turned into a hotel, eventually opening for that purpose last April, when he rejoined as head chef of the Queen’s Grill restaurant.