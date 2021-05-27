In a touching tribute to the founding father of the UAE, someone has created a portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed in the desert. UAE photographer Mohammad Azizi, who uses the Insta handle alphaspotting, on May 24th shared a picture he took of the tree-lined image using drones.
For now, all we know about this portrait is that it is somewhere in the Dubai desert and that it's incomplete. Stay tuned though for the complete picture.
This isn't the first time unusual structures have cropped up in the UAE desert; remember Love Lake? It's the quaint lake in the shape of intertwined hearts, which invites barbeque lovers and picnickers in the cooler months.