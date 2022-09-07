Dubai: Recollecting his childhood days, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to Instagram to share a series of old family photos, on Tuesday, September 7.
With the hashtag, #Hamdan, as caption, he shared a carousel of 10 photographs that captured memories of his childhood days in the UAE.
Some of the pictures showed him with his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan, who uses the Instagram handle @Faz3, also shared a childhood photograph in which he along with his brother, is seen holding a trophy. The carousel also had two pictures featuring Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the founding father of the UAE.
The Crown Prince of Dubai, who has 14.6 million followers regularly shares childhood throwback photos on Instagram.
Recently, he had shared pictures from his family holiday in Europe.