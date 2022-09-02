UAE: Reliving his childhood memories, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to Instagram on Friday, to share a picture of himself enjoying some kite flying.
The picture shows him tugging on a kite string with one of his children in front of him. In the caption @faz3 wrote: "#Kiteflying brings back memories."
The photograph garnered over 72,000 likes in just one hour.
The Dubai Crown Prince, who has 14.6 million followers on Instagram, has been sharing snapshots from his family holiday in Europe.
Recently, he also shared two photographs of his twins, Sheikha and Rashid, with their grandfather, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai in the UK.
He also share picture from a hunting trip in Yorkshire, England.