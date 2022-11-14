Diabetes can be a life-altering disease and therefore requires one to make lifestyle and diet changes. The chronic condition occurs when the pancreas do not secrete enough insulin or when the cells of the body become resistant to insulin. In both the cases, blood sugar cannot be utilised by the cells leading to increased levels, which then lead to serious complications. That being said, there are several factors a diabetic must watch out for to ensure their blood sugar levels are always under control.
The theme for World Diabetes Day 2022-23 is access to diabetes care. This translates to access to the physician/endocrinologist, the dietician, other sub specialties, lab facilities and to medicines.
If a patient has recently been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, it’s vital for them to understand that it is a progressive disease and managing it soon after diagnosis (or before) will pay off now and in the long term. It is a serious illness that demands attention and ignoring it may not seem to have significant short-term consequences (high blood glucose levels are not painful), but over time, elevated glucose levels can cause damage to blood vessels, nervous system, eyes, heart and kidneys.
Hence managing the blood glucose levels, along with other health risk factors (e.g., cholesterol, blood pressure, weight and habits such as smoking, etc.), is essential for preventing these complications. Losing weight and keeping it off can help in glucose control as well as offer other clinical benefits. Also, food has a major role to play in maintaining blood glucose and weight – so optimising mealtime, making informed food choices, and exercising portion control can contribute positively in blood glucose management.
Lastly, regular testing helps in identifying high and low levels before serious conditions develop. It further assists the doctor in assessing how well a patient is balancing their medical therapy, meal planning, and exercises to manage diabetes. These test results also provide valuable information for the care provider to help make adjustments to your overall medication plan.