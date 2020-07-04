Dubai: A law regulating drone activity in Dubai has been issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, it was announced on Saturday.
"The law aims to reduce risks associated with drone activity and specifies the duties and responsibilities of relevant authorities", according to a tweet from Dubai Media Office.
"The Law applies to the activity of all types of drones across Dubai and its free zones. Drones that are used for military purposes are exempted from this law. However, they should coordinate with Dubai Civil Aviation Authority to ensure safety and avoid endangering civil aviation operations," tweets added.