Henkel, in partnership with Dubai Municipality’s Children’s City officially inaugurated its first permanent Forscherwelt (Researchers’ World) Science Lab for children in Dubai. Image Credit:

Dubai: Henkel, a German chemical and consumer goods firm, partnered with Dubai Municipality’s Children’s City to launch its first permanent Forscherwelt (Researchers’ World) Science Lab for children on Monday.

The new, purpose-built science centre at Children’s City in Dubai Creek Park is the first of its kind in the Middle East and the largest Forscherwelt Science Lab for children anywhere in the world.

Designed for children aged 7-11, the centre will offer 10 free 45 minute modules, for up to 25 children per session.

Researchers’ World or ‘Forscherwelt’ in German is an international initiative launched by Henkel in 2011 to encourage children to explore the fun and excitement in science.

More than 44,000 children have already taken part in initiatives at other centres around the world.

As part of the program, children explore natural sciences by conducting practical experiments related to everyday topics associated with Henkel´s research activities such as, finding out how to extract glue from a date, how toothpaste works, or how clothes become clean again and the role of enzymes in this process.

Dawood Al Hajiri, Director General of Dubai Municipality said, “Opening the Forscherwelt Science Lab in Children’s City is part of the UAE’s ambition to provide children’s education that focuses on the future, innovation and science.

“We are confident that our visitors from the region will benefit from our comprehensive local support and expertise to shape the future of STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education.

“We strongly believe that this is in line with the region’s focus on transitioning to a knowledge-based economy, and hope to promote innovation and R&D, as prescribed in the UAE 2021 National Agenda, through the Initiative.”

Dr. Simone Bagel-Trah, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board and the Shareholders’ Committee of Henkel said, “To launch Forscherwelt here in Dubai is important for Henkel because it underpins our commitment to the Middle East, a dynamic growth region for us. As a company with a strong family heritage, Henkel looks not only to develop its business in the countries that we operate in, but we also aim to create a positive impact on the local community.

“Forscherwelt encourages children at an early age to explore the world of natural sciences and to make research fun. Through this initiative we hope to inspire the next generation to study STEM subjects. We need more young minds around the world to engage in natural sciences and research. This is key to ensure progress and prosperity on a sustainable basis.”

For further information and bookings please visit www.childrencity.ae