Sharjah: Sharjah Baby Friendly Office (SBFO) had presented a two-storey riddle-filled pavilion at the 38th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which was held at the Sharjah Expo Centre till Saturday.

The pavilion’s maze design had a literary connection, inspired by a book for young adults titled ‘A Mystery in the City’, commissioned by SBFO to author Sahar Naja Mahfouz and illustrator Fadi Fadel. The book is published by Kalimat Publishing, an imprint of Kalimat Group.

Published in Arabic, English and Braille languages, the recent title for the 12-plus age group is the third and final book in a storybook series launched by SBFO last April at the Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival.

Throughout the fair, SBFO’s pavilion attracted young readers, eager to solve the riddles in the two-storey maze, following in the footsteps of the story’s multinational characters – Ebrahim and Rashid and his sister Mariam from the UAE, brothers Sami and Salma from Syria, Hamed from Iraq, Ali from Tunisia, and Andrea from India.

The book revolves around a group of children who embark on a journey at the Mleiha Archaeological Centre to solve six riddles within a 24-hour span in order to win a grand prize. With the help of a map, technology, and the support of a group of girls who helped them remotely via radio transmission, the youth continue solving the riddles until they reach the final mystery. With a little help and collaborative thinking, they discover the answer to the final mystery is 800700 – the child safety hotline in Sharjah.