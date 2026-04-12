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Kuwait adds 25 names to terror list, bringing total to 219

Asset freezes and financial service bans imposed under anti-terror regulations

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait adds 25 names to terror list, bringing total to 219

Dubai: Kuwait has added 25 new names to its national terrorism list, including 24 citizens and one non-Kuwaiti, bringing the total number of individuals and entities designated to 219.

According to Al Rai Arabic daily, the move was announced by the Special Committee tasked with the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, related to counter-terrorism and preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

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The updated list includes individuals and entities both inside and outside Kuwait. Authorities said the designation triggers a series of measures, including the freezing of funds and economic resources owned directly or indirectly by those listed.

It also prohibits providing financial or related services to designated individuals or entities. The committee called for the implementation of the listing decision in accordance with the relevant provisions of its executive regulations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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