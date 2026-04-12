Kuwait adds 25 names to terror list, bringing total to 219

Asset freezes and financial service bans imposed under anti-terror regulations
Dubai: Kuwait has added 25 new names to its national terrorism list, including 24 citizens and one non-Kuwaiti, bringing the total number of individuals and entities designated to 219.
According to Al Rai Arabic daily, the move was announced by the Special Committee tasked with the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, related to counter-terrorism and preventing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
The updated list includes individuals and entities both inside and outside Kuwait. Authorities said the designation triggers a series of measures, including the freezing of funds and economic resources owned directly or indirectly by those listed.
It also prohibits providing financial or related services to designated individuals or entities. The committee called for the implementation of the listing decision in accordance with the relevant provisions of its executive regulations.