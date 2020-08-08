Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces tweeted his condolences with Indian PM Narendra Modi following the Friday Air India plane crash and floods in Kerala.
In two tragic incident on the same day in the South Indian state, a landslide caused by torrential rains killed at least 17 in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Friday while 18 people lost their lives in a plane crash the same night. The Air India Express flight headed to Kozhikode from Dubai with 190 on board crashed after skidding off the Karipur airport runway. The pilot, co-pilot and 16 passengers lost their lives while 127 people are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.
Sheikh Mohamed said, "We share our heartfelt condolences with our friend PM @narendramodi and all the people of India affected by the tragic plane accident, and the recent flooding. You remain in our prayers during these difficult times."
The flight carried UAE residents and tourists who were headed back home on a special repatriation flight.