1. Eid Al Adha 2023: 9 countries offering visa-on-arrival to UAE residents
Here are the most popular destinations to book your last-minute Eid trip
2. Kuwait suspends all work and entry visas for Filipinos
The move blamed on Manila’s non-compliance with labour agreement earlier reached between two countries
3. Watch: Killer whales spotted near Abu Dhabi coast
Environment Agency Abu Dhabi urged residents to steer clear of the marine creatures
4. Saudi Arabia: Medina gears up to welcome Hajj pilgrims
Visitors’ surge seen as number of pilgrims set to return to pre-epidemic levels
5. 5 ways to subscribe for Unemployment Insurance Scheme
Signing up for the job loss scheme online is free and it can also be done in-person