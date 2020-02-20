Man fooled the watchman into believing that he wanted to view a flat before jumping

Dubai: A young engineer from India who fell to his death from a residential tower in Dubai’s Oasis Silicon on Monday, committed suicide, a Dubai Police official said on Thursday.

Brigadier Saeed Bin Sulaiman Al Malik, director of Al Rashidiya police station, said they received a call from the building’s watchman about a man plunging to his death from the 24th floor.

“He fooled the watchman after telling him that he want to rent the apartment. He went alone after taking the key from the watchman before taking off his shoes and mobile phone in the balcony and jumped to death,” Brig Al Malik said in statement.

Brigadier Saeed Hamad Bin Sulaiman Al Malik, Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Station Image Credit: Dubai Police

The man was pronounced dead due to his severe injuries.

Surveillance cameras and forensic doctor exams confirmed that he had committed the suicide.

“He went to the apartment for 12 minutes and then jumped off the balcony,” Brig Al Malik added.

Sabeel Rahman, 25, who hailed from Kerala, was found dead after falling from a building near his worksite, according to Naseer Vatanappally, the social worker who is assisting Rahman’s family for the repatriation of his body.

Rahman, an urban planning engineer with an electrical engineering company, went to the building close to his worksite, said Vatanappally, who personally knows the family of the deceased.

“Apparently, the watchman has said that he [Rahman] went there to see an apartment for renting.”

He said Rahman had been working with the company since August 2018. He was staying with his elder brother’s family in Ras Al Khor.