Joint Statement by Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Türkiye and Saudi Arabia

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Türkiye, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Republic of Indonesia, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, State of Qatar, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia welcome the decision of the Government of the United Kingdom to ban the import of goods from illegal Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and to introduce restrictions on services linked to such settlements, and express the hope that this decision will help mobilise the international community to take similar actions in line with international law and hold accountable settlement organisations and individuals engaged in illegal settlement activities.