1. On job loss insurance, 12-month validity is a must

Any job loss claims submitted by ILOE policyholders until early 2024 will be rejected

2. Saudi: Facilities to deliver Zamzam to Hajj pilgrims unveiled

Over 950 workers, fleet of vehicles mobilised to serve the pilgrims.

3. Kuwait to import domestic workers from Ethiopia amid tensions with the Philippines

Kuwait implements contingency plan to secure domestic worker supply

4. At what age do we start feeling old? Is there really an age?

There’s a lot more to ageing than just physical signs.

5. Abu Dhabi nurse wins Dh20 million in Big Ticket draw

Lovesy Mole Achamma was named the lucky winner on Saturday

