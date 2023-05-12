1. UAE residents can now apply for a 90-day eVisa for Japan for under Dh100
Read for a complete guide: Some nationalities can apply for the Japan eVisa for free
2. UAE Corporate Tax: SMEs get a break with new update
Ceiling of Dh200 million for 'master' and 'local' file upkeep helps these businesses
3. Should expats in UAE remit?
Indian rupee to stay weak, Philippine peso to fall further, Pakistani rupee to rise: here's what you should do this month
4. Dubai Metro, bus: Get a blue nol card and save money
Recover your balance if your nol card gets lost, and get a special discount on fares.
Eid Al Adha 2023: 9 countries that offer visa-on-arrival to UAE residents
Here are the most popular destinations to book your last-minute Eid trip