1. UAE residents can now apply for a 90-day eVisa for Japan for under Dh100

Read for a complete guide: Some nationalities can apply for the Japan eVisa for free

Read more ➜

2. UAE Corporate Tax: SMEs get a break with new update

Ceiling of Dh200 million for 'master' and 'local' file upkeep helps these businesses

Read more ➜

3. Should expats in UAE remit?

Indian rupee to stay weak, Philippine peso to fall further, Pakistani rupee to rise: here's what you should do this month

Read more ➜

4. Dubai Metro, bus: Get a blue nol card and save money

Recover your balance if your nol card gets lost, and get a special discount on fares.

Read more ➜

Eid Al Adha 2023: 9 countries that offer visa-on-arrival to UAE residents

Here are the most popular destinations to book your last-minute Eid trip

Read more ➜