Dubai: Japan Culture-Con is set to debut in Dubai showcasing country’s rich culture, lifestyle and food.
The three-day-event event will be held at Burj Park next to the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa from November 10 to 12.
“The event offers an immersive and enchanting experience that promises to transport attendees to the heart of Japan’s rich heritage and vibrant traditions. Japan Culture-Con bring organised by Westfield Event Management, promises to give a sneak peek into the diverse culture of Japan like never before,” organisers said in a press release on Tuesday.
Activities
From tea ceremonies to witnessing iconic stage performances from renowned artists such as Koichi Takamatsu, The Mode, Sacred Fleramo, Satsuki Sunayama, Yoshiyuki Kimura, and many more, visitors can also watch their favourite voice-over artists perform popular Anime and Manga series that will leave them in awe of Japan’s artistic prowess. The event will also premier an exclusive Japanese Maids Cafe MAID-ON for the first time in Dubai.
Food and Fun
Savour authentic Japanese cuisine and explore a bustling marketplace of Japanese handicrafts, kimonos, and cosmetics for those seeking unique souvenirs. Families can delight in a dedicated children’s corner with one-of-a-kind games imported straight from Japan.
Keisaku Nishida (CEO) and Beenish Muneer (Managing Director), Westfield Event Management, said in a statement: “We are extremely excited to bring Japan Culture-Con to Dubai, after years of working with Japan on various events we are happy to finally bring the people of UAE a unique and exquisite experience of the beautiful Japanese Culture.”
Event Details
Location: Burj Park
Date: November 10-12, 2023
Time: 2pm to 11:30pm
Tickets for Japan Culture-Con are available for purchase online at -www.platinumlist.net and www.800tickets.com/at Dh50
The event is open to all.