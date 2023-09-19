rikshaw-1695130131561
Japan Culture-Con is set to debut in Dubai showcasing country’s rich culture, lifestyle and food. Image Credit: Supplied
Also in this package

Dubai: Japan Culture-Con is set to debut in Dubai showcasing country’s rich culture, lifestyle and food.

The three-day-event event will be held at Burj Park next to the world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa from November 10 to 12.

“The event offers an immersive and enchanting experience that promises to transport attendees to the heart of Japan’s rich heritage and vibrant traditions. Japan Culture-Con bring organised by Westfield Event Management, promises to give a sneak peek into the diverse culture of Japan like never before,” organisers said in a press release on Tuesday.

Activities

From tea ceremonies to witnessing iconic stage performances from renowned artists such as Koichi Takamatsu, The Mode, Sacred Fleramo, Satsuki Sunayama, Yoshiyuki Kimura, and many more, visitors can also watch their favourite voice-over artists perform popular Anime and Manga series that will leave them in awe of Japan’s artistic prowess. The event will also premier an exclusive Japanese Maids Cafe MAID-ON for the first time in Dubai.

YOSHIYUKI KIMURA-1695130136582
Famous Japanese performer Yoshiyuki Kimura

Food and Fun

Savour authentic Japanese cuisine and explore a bustling marketplace of Japanese handicrafts, kimonos, and cosmetics for those seeking unique souvenirs. Families can delight in a dedicated children’s corner with one-of-a-kind games imported straight from Japan.

Japanese tea-1695130129677
Visitors to the Japan Cultural-Con will be able to enjoy Japanese tea ceremonies

Keisaku Nishida (CEO) and Beenish Muneer (Managing Director), Westfield Event Management, said in a statement: “We are extremely excited to bring Japan Culture-Con to Dubai, after years of working with Japan on various events we are happy to finally bring the people of UAE a unique and exquisite experience of the beautiful Japanese Culture.”

Event Details

Location: Burj Park

Date: November 10-12, 2023

Time: 2pm to 11:30pm

Tickets for Japan Culture-Con are available for purchase online at -www.platinumlist.net and www.800tickets.com/at Dh50

The event is open to all.

takoyaki-1695130134802
Image Credit:
bon odori dance-1695130138537
Image Credit:
View gallery as list