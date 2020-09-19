IPL cake
The IPL cake comes in vanilla, chocolate or strawberry flavours. Image Credit: Supplied
Sharjah: Cricket fans in the UAE can now literally get a slice of the IPL action as a bakery has created a cricket-themed cake — complete with a stadium — to mark the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) 2020 edition that starts in Abu Dhabi tonight.

Golden Loaf’s IPL cake is shaped like a round white stadium, featuring a neat pitch in the middle with a yellow bat and a red ball on the side. Five miniature floodlights surround the green ‘ground’ of the mini stadium.

‘Welcome Back in UAE ... IPL’, reads the edible banner on the stadium wall.

The cake, weighing around 2kg, is going at half price — Dh120 — and will be available throughout the IPL tournament. It can be bought from the Golden Loaf branch on Al Wahda Street, Sharjah, and its sister concern, Golden Spike & Wheat, in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi.

“We at Golden Loaf are known to commemorate special occasions with our cakes, such as the launch of the UAE’s Hope Probe to Mars earlier, and now the IPL. The IPL cake comes in vanilla, chocolate or strawberry flavours. We can also customise the flavour according to the customers’ taste on a make-on-order basis,” said Suresh Kurup, senior manager and chief financial officer, Golden Loaf.