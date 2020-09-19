A health-care worker checks a man's temperature at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi Police have reported two incidents while Ras Al Khaimah has reported one wedding reception where COVID-19 safety norms were violated. Image Credit: AP

Abu Dhabi: The Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution at the Federal Public Prosecution has ordered the arrest of eight persons for organising wedding parties in different places and in the presence of a large number of people who were not first-degree relatives.

According to the UAE Public Prosecution, the attendees failed to adhere to physical distancing norms and wearing face masks, in violation of the precautionary measures taken nationwide to fight COVID-19.

The Public Prosecution said that Abu Dhabi Police have reported two incidents while Ras Al Khaimah has reported one wedding reception where the total number of people found to be guilty were eight, who were all referred to the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecution.

“Legal actions have been taken against the violators who are now in custody, pending further investigation” the Public Prosecution added, calling on the pubic to strictly adhere to precautionary measures, laws and regulations issued by the competent authorities so that they are not held legally accountable.

“Failing to implement the instructions issued by the competent authorities is a crime punishable by law according to Federal Decree, Law No (2) of 2011 on the Establishment of the National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, where the violators will be subject to an imprisonment for a term not exceeding six months and/or a fine of not less than Dh100,000 Emirati Dirhams,” the Public Prosecution clarified.