Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers against modifying vehicles without prior approval, as the practise can spark fires and endanger lives.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the Police reminded that engine modifications, or changes to a vehicle’s base or chassis without authorisation is subject to a Dh1,000 fine and 12 black points. In addition, the vehicle will also be impounded for 30 days, in accordance with Law No 5 of 2020 on Vehicle Confiscations in Abu Dhabi.
In order to release the vehicle, the owner will have to pay a sum of Dh10,000 within three months, otherwise the vehicle will be put up for auction.
The Police also reiterated that traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility.