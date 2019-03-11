Abu Dhabi: Qasr Al Watan, or "Palace of the Nation", is an exquisitely crafted tribute to the region’s Arabian heritage and artistry.
It is considered a new monument to cultural knowledge and communication between peoples of the world.
Sulfiya, a tour guide at Qasr Al Watan, introduced different parts of the palace to the journalists on Monday.
Qasr Al Watan officially opens to the public at noon today, Monday.
The new destination will give visitors a glimpse into the UAE’s rich cultural legacy and gain insights into the palace’s scientific, cultural and intellectual content.