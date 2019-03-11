Video: The 'Palace of the Nation' opens to the public at noon today

The new Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, as viewed from the Etihad Towers. Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Qasr Al Watan, or "Palace of the Nation", is an exquisitely crafted tribute to the region’s Arabian heritage and artistry.

It is considered a new monument to cultural knowledge and communication between peoples of the world.

Sulfiya, a tour guide at Qasr Al Watan, introduced different parts of the palace to the journalists on Monday.

Qasr Al Watan officially opens to the public at noon today, Monday.

