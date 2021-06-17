Dubai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India today submitted its evaluation criteria for Class 12 results to the Supreme Court of India.
It may be noted that owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBSE had scrapped the board examinations for Class 10 and 12.
CBSE has now put out a 40-30-30 per cent formula to the Supreme Court, whereby Class 12 results should be decided on the basis of performance of the students in Class 12 (40 per cent weightage), Class 11 (30 per cent weightage) and Class 10 (30 per cent weightage), according to Indian news agencies.
In its evaluation criteria for awarding grades/ marks for Class 12, submitted before the Supreme Court, CBSE outlined the detailed criteria.
For Class 10 and 11 marks, the best of three from five papers in term exams should be considered. For Class 12, marks obtained in unit, term and practicals should be taken into account.
The CBSE Class 12 results will be announced by July 31.