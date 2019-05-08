Indian winner finally relents saying gold will be top on the shopping list

Manzoor Ali (second from right) holding his winning gift voucher with Dalma Mall management staff Image Credit: SUPPLIED

An Indian expat has won Dh50,000 worth of gift vouchers from an Abu Dhabi Mall, but is lost as to what he will buy with it.

Manzoor Ali, 35, hailing from Kottakkal, Kerala was pleasantly shocked when he received a call from a Dalma Mall official on May 2 saying he had won the gift vouchers. The previous week, he bought a pair of shoes worth Dh409 at the Caterpillar store in the mall.

Still overwhelmed with the news, Ali said he was clueless what to do with the gift vouchers. “Dh50,000 gift vouchers is a lot, I don’t know what to buy. But I am grateful for the win.”

On further prodding what else he may consider buying from the mall, Ali said, he would use the vouchers at a gold and jewellery outlet to invest in the yellow metal.

Ali has a wife, two children and parents back home in Kerala.