Sara Chhipa with Dr Aman Puri (right), Consul General of India in Dubai and Dr Jitendra Matlani, Vice-President, World Book of Records, at the Consulate General of India in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A 10-year-old Dubai girl has set a world record by memorising 195 countries’ capitals and currencies.

Sara Chhipa, a Grade 6 student of GEMS Modern Academy, was recognised by Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai, and Dr Jitendra Matlani, Vice President, World Book of Records, at the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

New category

Sara, a Dubai resident for the past nine years, set her latest record on May 2. The previous record was for countries and capitals — Sara has added the dimension of currencies to her recent record. Sara became the first in the world to create and hold the world record in the newly achieved category, organisers said.

Sara is also recognised by ‘OMG Book of World Records’, International Book of Records and recently was awarded and included in the World Book of Records, London.

‘I’m honoured’

Sara said, “I am extremely honoured to receive this prestigious recognition from [Dr Puri]. I would also like to express my gratitude to [Dr Matlani]. Along my journey, I have been blessed to meet some very encouraging souls. The UAE as a country has also been very supportive as it takes progressive strides owing to its visionary leadership and I feel very grateful to be living here.”

50 hours of work

She put in more than 50 hours of work to memorise the long list of the names. Her world record journey began around three months ago under the mentorship of Sushant Mysorkar, founder of Brain Rhyme Cognitive Solutions in Mumbai. Since then, Sara has been training in memorising the names through a combination of cognitive mindset, association systems and several creative learning and memory techniques.

Other interests