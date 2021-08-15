Indian Consul General Dr Aman Puri and other officials at the flag hoisting ceremony at the Indian Consulate in Dubai on Sunday morning. Image Credit: Suchitra Bajpai Chaudhary/Gulf News

Dubai: The Indian national tricolour was hoisted at the Indian Consulate in Dubai this morning, marking the milestone 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

Celebrating the beginning of the Amrit Mahotsav (Festival of Freedom), Dr Aman Puri , Consul General of India to UAE, greeted the Indian diaspora congratulating everyone on the special occasion.

Dr Puri told Gulf News, “This is a two-year festival of Independence from 2021- 2023. We have launched several contests in art, photography, digital art and quizzes and urge all Indians to participate in the events. The 75th Independence anniversary will also be extended to our Indian pavilion at the Expo site and will continue well until August 15, 2023."

He read out the text of the speech delivered by Ram Nath Kovid, President of India, on the eve of August 15.

The event was held with full COVID-19 protocols. A musical programme showcasing patriotic melodies was presented by local, homegrown talent from the Malhar Centre for Performing Arts, Dubai.

A cultural programme held at the Indian consulate to mark India's 75th Independence Day on Sunday. Image Credit: Suchitra Bajpai Chaudhary/Gulf News

Home away from home

“We feel proud to extend, propagate Hindustani classical music among the young generations of Indians here and preserving and perpetuating Indian heritage and tradition. In Dubai, we are performing for the first time on Independence Day and being with all Indians on this occasion feels like home away from home,” said one of the musicians.

“In 75 years, India has come a long way and is poised to be a world leader. Our Prime Minister’s initiative to launch the Amrit Mahotsav enumerating India's 75 achievements in several fields gives us the extent, depth and richness of the achievements of our country and the sacrifices made by our armed forces,” said Girish Pant, social worker and recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Award.