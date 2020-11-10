Sharjah Police is investigating the case Image Credit: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Friends and family are grieving the death of an Indian student from Dubai, who is said to have ended his life at home in Sharjah.

According to Sharjah Police, the Indian student, identified as Jyot, 21, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his family apartment in Al Rolla on the night of November 2.

The student is believed to have committed suicide, a police official told Gulf News.

He said police and forensic teams rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident. Investigations were on but no foul play was suspected so far, he added. The case is now with Public Prosecution.

Meanwhile, Niral, the brother of the deceased told Gulf News that the family was still grappling with Jyot’s unexpected and untimely death.

The second of the two siblings, Joyt was a fourth-year computer engineering student studying in Dubai. He was alone at home when the incident happened.

“My parents had gone to Al Ain,” said Niral, who broke open the door to find his motionless brother.

“We do not know what was going on in his mind…It was very unexpected. He had not left behind any note and we have not come across anything later. We are trying our best to figure out what was going on in his mind and what was troubling him,” he said.

A friend said, “We checked with the college. They said he was doing wonderful in his studies and everything was going fine. He was a favourite among the faculty and they said he was good in his studies.”