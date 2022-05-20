Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai on Thursday said it will hold walk-in camps for emergency passport renewal service on next two Sundays.
“The Consulate General of India, Dubai, will organise walk-in Passport Seva (service) Camps on Sundays (22.05.22 & 29.05.22) at four BLS International Service Ltd Centres in Dubai & Sharjah as mentioned below,” the mission said in a press release posted on social media.
It said “Passport Seva Camps are being organised to cater to the demand for urgent/emergency passport and related services from the Indian diaspora.”
The applicants can submit their application filled online at the below mentioned four BLS centres with required supporting documents on walk-in basis, (without appointment and on first come, first serve basis)”, it said.
Who can walk in
The consulate said urgent/emergency cases with documents proof from the below categories will only be accepted:
Emergency cases (medical treatment, death); passports expired or to expire by 30.06.2022; urgent passport renewal to re-stamp expired or cancelled visa; or to get visa for a new job; to obtain NRI Certificates (for academic purposes); to obtain Police Clearance Certificate (for urgent employment/immigration purpose); and for passport renewal for students travelling for admission purpose to India or for applying for student visa of foreign countries.
Time and place
BLS Centres at Al Khaleej Centre and Deira City Centre, BLS Premium Lounge Centre in Dubai and BLS Centre in Sharjah HSBC building will serve as Passport Seva camps.
The special camps will be open from 10am to 2pm on May 22 and May 29. Tokens to submit applications will be issued at 1.30pm, the consulate said.
For any queries/feedback, Indian expatriates can contact the help centre under the consulate’s Prayasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK) through toll free number 80046342 or email at passport.dubai@mea.gov.in or vcppt.dubai@mea.gov.in