Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai in collaboration with the Iman Cultural Centre organised an Iftar gathering in the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday.
The gathering was held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dubai Deira Creek, the mission said in a media statement on Monday.
Mirza Hussain Al Sayegh, deputy chairman, Oilfields Supply Centre Ltd, Dr. Omar Al- Muthanna, CEO, Community Development Authority, and PSM Habibullah Khan, president, Iman Cultural Center joined the iftar gathering along with the members of the diplomatic community in the UAE, representatives from local authorities, members of the Indian Business and Professional Council, Dubai, Indian associations in the UAE and members of the media.