Indian consulate in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has offered support to repatriate an Indian woman in the UAE who complained of domestic abuse and sought help in a video that was posted on Twitter.

The video, put up on the social media platform by an Indian journalist, showed the woman in tears.

The woman alleged that she was being "beaten and mentally tortured" ever since she got married in April 2018.

Mother of a 13-month-old girl, she claimed she reached the UAE in January and was helpless. and could not contact police as she did not have a sim card.

“I am in danger. I am helpless. I don’t have money. I don’t have calling card to call my family. I just need justice. I am requesting you to please help me. Somebody please help me,” she said in the video.

Several Twitter users reacted to the video that went viral and sought immediate support for the woman.

Consulate intervenes

The Indian Consulate, which was also tagged in the video, responded saying that the mission was already extending support.

“We got a complaint...on 27th July and we had contacted her same dày and assured her of all possible assistance. She now desires to go back to India and we will make sure that she can leave for India at the earliest,” the consulate tweeted.

When contacted, Neeraj Agrawal, consul for Press, Information and Culture at the consulate, said: “We are in touch with the woman and her husband. We have asked him to return her passport and we are ready to facilitate her repatriation.”

This is not the first time that the mission has intervened in such a case.

Last year, the consulate assisted the repatriation of another woman, who had sought help. Her husband was arrested by Sharjah Police after her November 12 Twitter video, which went viral, showed her crying with one of her eyes bleeding.