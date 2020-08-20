Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Interior on August 19 honoured Indian businessman Firoz Goulam Merchant for his exemplary community services.
The excellence certificate and citation was handed over to Merchant by Shaikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, minister of Interior and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE in the presence of senior police officers and government officials.
Since 2008, Merchant, the proprietor of Pure Gold Jewellers, launched a philanthropic movement called the Forgotten Society. Spearheading this initiative, Merchant worked tirelessly with several correctional institutions in the country to identify debt-ridden prisoners and assisted them in repaying debts to the tune of millions, thereby securing their release and providing free air passage to their respective countries.
A deeply humbled Merchant told Gulf News: “It was a very proud moment for me to be acknowledged by the government of the land. I would like to express my gratitude to the UAE Government for this honourable recognition for my humble efforts to support the community.”