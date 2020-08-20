1 of 22
From a Dh49 steak and fries, to a hotel room for Dh170.... here is a list of amazing things you can do this long weekend in the UAE.
AN EVENING OF MUSIC AT THE DUBAI OPERA: Saif Nabeel and Mohammad Assaf will take to the stage at Dubai Opera for an evening of music on Thursday August 20. The Arab singing sensations will wow their audience with renditions of some of their biggest hits, fans’ favourites and newer tracks from their catalogue of successful albums. Performing separately on the night, Nabeel and Assaf are two of the biggest names in the Arabic music scene, with each singer boasting scores of fans across the region and beyond. Ticket prices start at Dh250. Doors open at 8pm, with the show beginning at 9pm.
GO SEE SONU NIGAM’S BOLLYWOOD MUSICAL: Enjoy the best of Bollywood and a great 30 per cent saving on tickets with DSS this Friday. Sonu Nigam will be the star of the show when he performs in the first ever socially distanced Bollywood musical to be held anywhere in the world, on Friday 21 August at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Titled The Light with Sonu Nigam, the performance will showcase the sights, sounds and dancing Bollywood is famous for. The strict health and safety rules required to stage the show will not spoil the spectacle, with its creators and performers working tirelessly to ensure The Light with Sonu Nigam is an unforgettable experience. During the show, Nigam will be accompanied on stage by some of the UAE’s most talented musicians and performers. Tickets are priced from Dh168 and residents and visitors can enjoy a 30 per cent saving by using the code Promo Code SONU30 when booking their tickets. Doors open at 8am.
AZURE BEACH X MATTAR FARM: Azure Beach, at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR is partnering with Dubai’s home-grown, ¬family-run smokehouse, The Mattar Farm Kitchen, to host a one-day pop-up. Guests will be able to enjoy a day by the pool or the beachside complemented by a smoked meal from The Mattar Farm Kitchen’s pop-up, which will be available at Azure Beach’s lawn from 2pm onwards on Friday, August 21. The Mattar Farm Kitchen specialises in handcrafted Texan-style barbecue meat, founded by Hattem Mattar, the world’s first Arab pit master. Azure Beach guests will have the chance to try out The Mattar Farm Kitchen’s smoked brisket and pastrami sandwiches, served with a side of coleslaw or potato salad, for Dh65.
WATCH THE BIGGEST GAME IN WORLD FOOTBALL FOR FREE: Movie Nights at Aljada are offering a free screening of the climax game of world football’s top club competition at Sharjah’s only drive-in cinema this week. On Sunday 23 August, either RB Leipzig or Paris St-Germain will take on Bayern Munich or Lyon in the UEFA Champions League Final, which will be screened live at Movie Nights at Aljada from 11pm onwards. Cinemagoers can also select from the 17 different types of delicious cuisine at Zad either by visiting the drive-thru prior to entering the cinema, or by ordering via the dedicated website and the meals will be delivered directly to their cars in a safe and contactless manner.
TAKE THE FAMILY TO 3D BLACKLIGHT MINIGOLF DUBAI: Tee-off this summer at 3D Blacklight Minigolf Dubai, one of the world’s largest fully immersive mini-golf experiences. Enjoy an 18-hole round of mini golf across 3D decorated rooms dedicated to a trio of themes - Under the Sea, Arabian Nights and Intergalactic, with incredible Insta-worthy shots along the way. Priced at Dh110 for adults, Dh90 for children aged 5-12 years old and free for little golfers aged five and under, enjoy limitless play from 12pm-1am every day at Bahar 1, Plaza Level, JBR.
A SPANISH FIESTA AT THE SPORTS BAR: This long weekend, Stoke House at Damac Hills will be hosting their first Spanish soiree with Lola’s Brunch. The three-hour event from 1pm to 4pm on Friday August 21, will include traditional live entertainment, two paella stations and tapas-inspired favourites which will be brought to the table. Dh250 for soft beverage package and Dh299 for house beverage package
TAKE PART IN THE COUNTDOWN CHALLENGE: Test your intelligence, creativity, patience and wit at Countdown Challenge through a selection of team puzzles, escape room experiences and mysteries that must be solved within a set time of 60 minutes. Countdown Challenge is the ultimate summer bonding activity for friends and family as teams of up to 10 players undergo various challenges: solve a murder case to free the wrongly accused team member in the Crime Evidence challenge; bravery is a must as the team go through a suspicious looking basement door at The Basement; or try to escape from the clutches of a villain before he returns home in Escape Plan. Countdown Challenge prices start from Dh150 per person for a two-player game, with the cost per person lowering as the team size grows. Countdown Challenge is open daily from 3pm-11pm at Bahar 1, Plaza Level, JBR.
TRY OUT THE PRUSSIANA BRUNCH AT ENIGMA: The Prusiana Brunch at Enigma – a reinterpretation of classic Persian and South-American flavours, takes place at the iconic Palazzo Versace Dubai. At the hands of the Michelin-starred chef Mansour Memarian - The Prusiana brunch at Enigma will unveil Persian and Peruvian dishes designed for sharing. The culinary offerings will feature both cuisines’ favorites, as well as seasonal fresh produce, specially thought for guests to fully enjoy their start of the weekend. Diners can enjoy a selection of cold starters including Peruvian tiraditos, traditional Peruvian cosa limena or the Persian classics masto laboo or salad shirazi. Mains are served family-style and include kebabs, slow-cooked stews and more. Prices start at Dh250 per person.
ENJOY A WEEKEND LUNCH AT FOLLY BY NICK & SCOTT: To coincide with the long weekend, folly by Nick & Scott will be open for late lunch on Friday August 21 and August 23. Their Dh250 set menu will still be in place, however a beverage package will be available for those who prefer a boozy lunch. At Dh200, guests can add the house beverage with free-flowing drinks for two-hours or guests can choose to pay an extra Dh100 for three hours of beverages.
TAKE A FITNESS CLASS AT TEP FACTOR: TEPfactor promises the adventure experience is offering the ultimate fitness experience with its RESET workout held by trainer, life coach, radio host, and author Omar Al-Duri. RESET and TEPfactor have joined hands to encourage members and participants to be adventurous, push their limits, and challenge themselves while staying healthy and active across mental, physical, and critical thinking skills. Taking place in venue on August 22 at 5pm, tickets for the RESET x TEPfactor Dubai event must be booked in advance by calling 04 398 8438. Prices start at AED99 for the workout only, and AED149 for RESET and a one-hour TEPfactor adventure.
SPEND YOUR WEEKEND AT CLAW: When you come to CLAW at Souk Al Bahar, you’re here for a good time, not a short time. That’s why Happy Hour is extended on Fridays and Saturdays, from 12pm to 8pm. Discounted prices on draught and bottled hops, house beverages and grape.
SUMMER DINING DEAL AT BUTCHER SHOP AND GRILL: Enjoy a selection of ‘Below 50’ treats on the Butcher Shop and Grill’s special summer menu including steak & fries, chicken tawook plate, beef shawarma plate, keto friendly chicken breast and a steak sandwich. All are available for Dh49 until the end of September.
LA SERRE BISTRO’S ‘BRUNCH IN PARIS’: For the long weekend, La Serre Bistro has announced plans to host a one-off afternoon party brunch on Saturday August 22 from 3pm to 7pm. The chic ‘Brunch in Paris’ offers an afternoon filled with La Serre Bistro’s fine French classics, free-flow beverages, and live entertainment by resident DJ Charlelie. The offering includes a three-course menu with unlimited beverages starting from Dh279.
MASSAAD BBQ’S SUMMER OFFER: The farm-to-table dining concept on The Walk at JBR is offering diners 25 per cent discount off the total bill for dinner, running until August 31. Those sharing with family or friends can also opt for the Massaad Summer Combo - a 1kg mixed grill and salad (fattoush or tabbouleh) for Dh150.
LAST CHANCE TO TRY JUMEIRAH RESTAURANT WEEK: Running until Saturday August 22, some of the city’s best restaurants are offering set menu deals for lunch starting from Dh120 for three courses. Available at select restaurants at Jumeirah hotels, participating eateries including British gastropub Dhow & Anchor at the Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Asian eatery Lah Lah at Zabeel House, The Greens and Tuscan seafood restaurant Rockfish at Jumeirah Al Naseem.
TRY THE BULDAK BURGER CHALLENGE: Ugly Burger brings you the Buldak Burger Challenge in collaboration with Samyang. The Buldak Burger is a Fried Chicken Burger with a custom blend of the original Buldak Chicken Sauce and the spicier HOT Chicken Sauce. Hot Chicken Flavour Ramen or Buldak-bokkeum-myeon is a brand of ramen produced by Samyang Food in South Korea. Buldak Ramen, is considered one of the spiciest noodles in the world went viral as challengers would attempt to eat an entire bowl of Buldak Ramen…Ugly Burger now challenges you to do the same with their Buldak Fire Chicken Burger. Dare to try? Order from Chatfood today, only 100 Buldak burgers available daily.
DSS SHOPPING DEAL: For this weekend only, head over to Rivoli Group stores in Dubai to snap up amazing deals and wins before they run out. Those who beat the clock and shop between 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 8pm will be rewarded with exclusive time bound offers on on watches and eyewear from Rivoli, Hour Choice and Rivoli EyeZone stores at Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, City Centre Mirdif and City Centre Deira. Each time slot on each day during the sales features limited discounts on select and specific brands. There will be a grand raffle draw with a total of Dh60,000 in prizes up for grabs. Three lucky shoppers stand to win big, with the first winner receiving gift vouchers worth Dh30,000 while the runners-up take home gift vouchers worth Dh20,000 and Dh10,000 respectively. Winners will be announced on August 24.
CABIN CREW SATURDAY’S AT SEVEN SISTERS: Seven Sisters now serves an incredible 50 per cent discount for all airline employees every Saturday. From 9pm onwards, Cabin crew and up to two guests can enjoy the full menu of Mediter-Asian cuisine alongside crafted beverages for less, when showing their Platinum Cards on the fully covered, air-conditioned terrace.
TRY THE NEW MENU ITEMS AT MARKS & SPENCER CAFÉ: British brand, Marks & Spencer has revamped its café menu and added a selection of new dishes and drinks to cater to a variety of tastes and dietary requirements. From open sandwich options including hearty Mushrooms on Toast using freshly baked sourdough bread and Caprese on Toast, to tasty Crushed Avocado with poached eggs. If you’re coming for lunch, then try the Mexican-inspired Chicken Fajita Wrap as well as a range of sandwiches. The new menu is available at Marks & Spencer cafés for a pickup or dine-in service in the newly launched Dubai Mall store, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, Marina Walk, The Springs Souk and Yas Mall. Dishes start from Dh19 and drinks from Dh9.
HOTEL DEAL OF THE WEEK: Guests who book any standard room at the Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai can take advantage of a special rate of Dh170 (excluding fees) per night with complimentary breakfast. A great place to discover the city’s roots, Al Seef occupies a picturesque location on the banks of Dubai Creek that merges the charm and traditions of old neighbourhoods with modern, family friendly hotels and eateries.
STAY HOME AND ORDER DELIVERY FOR A COOL GIFT: Since masks have become an essential part of our everyday lives, aimed to protect yourself and others, Deliveroo is giving away complimentary reusable face covers with every order placed from Editions sites (JLT, Hessa & Business Bay) between August 21 and 22. With the growing problem of single-use masks, now is the perfect time to get hold of a mask which is comfier, environmentally friendly and a little more fun while making sure you have one less thing to worry about.
