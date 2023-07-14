1. India launches rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 moon mission

Journey to moon estimated to take about month and landing is expected on August 23

2. From a salary of Dh4,000 in 1998, UAE expat now runs 5 businesses

48-year-old expat started his first business in 2003, now he makes Dh100 million a year

3. Emirates Draw winners: Indian, Egyptian, Ghanaian

Ghana's Jacob Sabbah achieves remarkable back-to-back Wins with EASY6

4. Video: Man celebrates 5th marriage at 90, says he wants to marry again

Grandfather emphasises marriage brings comfort, and ‘has been secret of my good health’

5. Saudi Arabia announces start of new Umrah season

The Nusuk application can be used to obtain the necessary permits to perform Umrah

