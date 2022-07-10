Dubai: Over 4,800 volunteers participated in the recently-concluded Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s Give & Gain 2022 employee volunteering initiative.
Volunteers dedicated 17,460 hours across projects benefiting more than 147,000 individuals. The month-long event was part of the chamber’s ENGAGE Dubai corporate volunteering programme, that saw participation of 68 organisations, 42 corporate members and 26 community partners.
More than 24,100kg of humanitarian aid, including rice, stationery, and clothes, were donated, while 47,900 meals were given to those in need. More than 5,100kg of e-waste and recyclable materials were collected, and more than 300 trees planted.
Strong commitment
Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director of the Economic Research & Sustainable Business Development Sector at Dubai Chamber of Commerce, noted “this year’s campaign witnessed a strong turnout from the business community in Dubai, where participants demonstrated a stronger interest and commitment among businesses to engage in corporate volunteering efforts.”
The annual volunteering initiative is an ideal platform for companies and their employees to implement and foster a culture of volunteerism within Dubai’s business community, he added.