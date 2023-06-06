1. How to extend UAE visit visa for 90 days

The sponsor must apply for the extension. Find out the cost, documents and process

2. Kuwait deports 680 expats in three days

Court verdicts, administrative decisions, violations of labour laws among reasons

3. Young UAE all-rounder Ali Nasser relives his ODI debut

I was a bit nervous and quite excited as well, teenager says after maiden half-century

4. On UAE corporate tax, free zone firms have work to do to be 0%

Free zone businesses must go into details on 'disqualifying income' under corporate tax

5. Al Pacino 'excited' to welcome fourth child

'The Godfather' star is dating 29-year-old Kuwaiti-American producer since April 2022

