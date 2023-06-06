The Academy Award-winning actor will welcome his fourth child into the world in just a few week's as his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah is eight months pregnant, his spokesperson has confirmed.

Now an insider close to Pacino has claimed that he has "always loved" being a dad so is looking forward to the new arrival. "Al loves being a father and always has. He is excited. Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al's life," the insider told People, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Pacino and 29-year-old Noor — who previously dated Sir Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen — have been romantically linked since April 2022 when they were pictured having dinner together.

The 'Scent of a Woman' and 'The Godfather' actor previously explained he "gets a lot" out of fatherhood and finds it "upsetting" not being involved in his children's lives. He told The New Yorker in 2014, "I'm responsible to them. I'm a part of their life. When I'm not, it's upsetting to me and to them. So that's part of the gestalt. And I get a lot from it. It takes you out of yourself."

Three years ago, Al's ex-girlfriend Meital Dohan admitted one of the reasons why their two-year romance came to an end was because the 'Serpico' star - who is 39 years older than her — didn't want to have any more children.

She told the Daily Mail newspaper at the time, "It was one of the most incredible love stories of my life, but there was an acknowledgment that we're both at different places in our lives. Two years is a long time and I was like, 'We love each other, but where is this going?' "