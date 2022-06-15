Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) will collaborate with the Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities (MBZUH) to enhance collaboration in monitoring, analysing and anticipating social issues in Abu Dhabi.

The two entities on Tuesday signed an agreement to develop innovative solutions that address issues in jurisprudence, philosophy, ethics, languages and the humanities.

The agreement was signed by Hamad Al Dhaheri, DCD undersecretary, and Dr Khaled Al Dhaheri, MBZUH chancellor, in the presence of other officials from both the entities.

“This agreement is part of our efforts to exchange expertise and knowledge in the community development sector with a prominent national university in Abu Dhabi. It help us strengthen our societal fabric through studying and anticipating various social phenomena and challenges, especially as our community includes diverse nationalities, cultures, and traditions. We are confident that the collaboration with MBZUH will help us achieve this goal given the university’s outstanding academic programmes and high-level research methods,” Al Dhaheri said.

Social studies

“The agreement includes provisions for joint social studies, data sharing and employee training. At DCD, we have sufficient field experience to equip students at MBZUH with the skills they need to produce highly impactful results through the analysis, monitoring and anticipating of social phenomena and issues. In addition to developing a competent talent pool that contributes to the development of society, the MoU will facilitate collaboration in terms of logistics, human capital and technical and research resources to achieve our shared goals. Furthermore, it will help achieve the Volunteering Policy in Abu Dhabi that was launched last year to create specialisation-based volunteering opportunities for university students and graduates,” he added.

Dr Khaled Al Dhaheri, MBZUH chancellor, said the agreement represents both parties’ desire to strengthen their strategic partnership and serve the local community with initiatives that improve the quality of services through a clear scientific and research-based approach.

Officials after the signing of the agreement on Tuesday. Image Credit: Supplied

“Our community members belong to diverse cultures and different customs, and the state fully embraces them in perfect harmony by providing all the necessities that will enable them to enjoy a better quality of life. This agreement seeks to support the efforts of the DCD towards anticipating various social phenomena and challenges,” he added.

In collaborating with the DCD, Dr Al Dhaheri stressed that the university is fulfilling its commitment to social responsibility, in addition to consolidating its academic role in supporting the development of higher education in the country especially in the field of jurisprudence, philosophy, ethics, languages and humanities, as well as in preserving the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed.