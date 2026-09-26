"An anonymous donor saw Ayaan's story on social media and immediately gave Dh202,530. This person doesn't want to be named, and they donated without hesitation. It honestly felt like an angel in disguise, I couldn't believe it. To give that much, that quickly, for a child you have never met, is something I will never forget. Because of that one person, we were able to reach what was needed in just a few days, and I truly believe it was a sign that Ayaan was never meant to fight this alone," Abbie said.