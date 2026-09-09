King’s College Hospital London - Dubai successfully performs first living donor kidney transplant

“This is an important step in the growth of our transplant programme in Dubai. We have built on the experience and expertise of King’s in London to develop a strong multidisciplinary transplant team here in the UAE. The successful introduction of kidney transplantation means we can now offer more patients access to this highly specialised care closer to home, with the same team supporting them from assessment and surgery through to their long-term care,” said Dr. Tashfeen Siddiq Ali, Chief Medical Officer at King’s College Hospital Dubai.